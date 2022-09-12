Justin Jefferson racks up his fifth 150-yard game

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was phenomenal while operating within the confines of a non-kick-ass offense. Now that the Vikings have an offense that kicks ass and takes names, Jefferson could be even better.

Before halftime, he racked up his fifth game with at least 150 receiving yards in his career. That’s one short of the all-time record for a player with three or fewer seasons. And he still has 16 games left in his third season.

Hall of Famer Lance Alworth holds the record with six. Jefferson is tied with Randy Moss and Victor Cruz.

Jefferson also cracked the 200-catch barrier on Sunday. He got there in 34 games. That’s the fourth fastest in league history, behind Odell Beckham Jr. (30 games), Michael Thomas (32), and Jarvis Landry (33). Jefferson is tied with Anquan Boldin and Reggie Bush.

Jefferson could keep racking up bigger and bigger numbers in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. Jefferson could end up having the best season that any Vikings receiver has ever had, Moss included.