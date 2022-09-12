Keenan Allen, J.C. Jackson wouldn’t have practiced Monday

Getty Images

The Chargers have a quick turnaround to Thursday’s game against the Chiefs and they issued their first injury report of the week on Monday.

It’s an estimated report because the team didn’t actually hold a practice session a day after kicking off the season with a win over the Raiders. It shows that neither wide receiver Keenan Allen nor cornerback J.C. Jackson would have practiced.

Allen hurt his hamstring against Las Vegas and said after the game that there was a “small” possibility that he’ll be able to go this week. Jackson is recovering from ankle surgery and did not play in the opener.

Tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) would have sat out practice as well. Tackle Rashawn Slater (back) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) would have been full participants.