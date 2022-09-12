Kevin Stefanski: Jack Conklin is “really close” to being able to play

Getty Images

The Browns may be getting a boost to their offensive line.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that right tackle Jack Conklin did not suffer a setback and should be back on the field soon. Conklin was inactive for Sunday’s season opener.

“He’s close, he’s really close,” Stefanski said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We’ll continue to make smart decisions.”

Conklin, who tore his patellar tendon last November, was activated off the physically unable to perform list in early August. He was a limited participant in all three days of practice in Week One and the Browns listed him as questionable for the matchup with Carolina.

But Conklin did not play, with swing tackle James Hudson starting and playing every offensive snap in Conklin’s stead.

The Browns will play the Jets in Week Two with a short turnaround to play the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week Three.