Kyle Fuller getting MRI on knee

Kyle Fuller got the start at cornerback in his first game with the Ravens, but the Baltimore native wasn’t able to get through the entire 24-9 win over the Jets.

Fuller had to be helped off the field after hurting his knee in the final minutes of the win. Head coach John Harbaugh said the team would have a better idea about Fuller’s outlook after tests on Monday.

“We don’t know for sure, we’ll see tomorrow with the MRI,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “We have some reason for hope there.”

Fuller was credited with three tackles in the game. The Ravens were playing without Marcus Peters, who was inactive as he continues to work his way back from last year’s torn ACL.