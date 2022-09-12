Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL

USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022.

Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field during the fourth quarter. Fuller recorded three tackles before exiting.

The Ravens signed Fuller in May. He spent last season with the Broncos after seven years with the Bears.

“One of those things. Just a crazy circumstance on the astroturf — got pushed off and just landed the wrong way in the turf and the turf doesn’t usually give as much as grass,” Harbaugh said. “So, that’s what happened.”

Harbaugh added Fuller “was playing good football, too.”

“He just liked everything about what we were doing and he fit in so well, was playing good ball in the game, and really all camp. Such a serious guy, so determined. He’ll come back stronger than ever.”

Fuller has appeared in 113 games with 105 starts. He has 19 career interceptions, leading the league in 2018 with seven.

The Ravens also lost offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James to a torn Achilles tendon on Sunday.