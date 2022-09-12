Matt LaFleur: Eight touches for Aaron Jones isn’t good enough

Getty Images

The Packers will be looking to do a lot of things differently after their Week One loss to the Vikings and that list includes the way they utilize running back Aaron Jones.

Jones ran the ball five times for 49 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards, which added up to eight touches on a day when fellow back AJ Dillon got the ball 15 times. After the 23-7 loss was in the books, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur noted Jones’ light workload as something that he’d like to change in the weeks to come.

“Any time Aaron Jones comes out of a game with eight touches, that’s not good enough,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com.

Jones has gotten less than 10 touches three other times since LaFleur joined the Packers, including their season-opening loss to the Saints in 2021. The Packers were able to turn things around after that game and the hope in Green Bayy is that they’ll do the same after another disappointing Week One outing.