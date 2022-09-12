Monday Night Football: Damien Lewis, Ken Walker are inactive

Getty Images

The Seahawks won’t have starting left guard Damien Lewis or rookie running back Ken Walker for Monday Night Football.

Both players, listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report, are inactive.

Lewis injured his ankle in the team’s second preseason game and Walker underwent a hernia procedure after the first preseason game.

Long snapper Tyler Ott (shoulder), cornerback Artie Burns, cornerback Isaiah Dunn and defensive tackle Myles Adams are the Seahawks’ other inactives.

The Broncos won’t have tackle Billy Turner, who was questionable with a knee injury.

Their other inactives are receiver Jalen Virgil, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike.

Linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder, knee) and receiver KJ Hamler (knee) are suited up.