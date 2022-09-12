No updates yet on Mac Jones

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones emerged from the season-opening loss in Miami with a back injury. X-rays reportedly were negative. Beyond that, there’s not much information.

Which is usually the case when it comes to Patriots injuries.

“No update on Mac,” coach Bill Belichick told reporters on Monday. “We’ll see how he is today. But he came back with us. So we’ll see how that goes. Yeah, that’s about the news from yesterday. . . . I know everybody’s hungry for an up to the second update, but honestly the best way to handle these situations is always to give a little time, see what happens, run whatever tests or analysis need to be run and then go from there. So that’s what we always do. That’s what we’re going to do in this case. That’s what we’re going to do in every other case with every other injury. Unless something is more clear cut or obvious in a very short period of time, which sometimes it is, but that’s why we have these medical procedures and we’re going to use them. So it’ll be that way with just about everybody. I’m sure there’ll be a couple examples, maybe a broken bone, or something that shows up on an X-ray right away, that’s a little bit different. But other injuries or potential injuries are evaluated much more thoroughly on the day after when there’s just a lot more information.”

Jones, who didn’t meet with reporters after the game, is expected to talk to the media today. He likely won’t say much, if anything, about his injury.

Don’t be surprised if the mystery lingers. Don’t be surprised if he’s llsted as limited on Wednesday’s practice report, due to the back injury. It then remains to be seen regarding whether he’ll be questionable, doubtful, or out on Friday, and whether he’ll eventually travel to Pittsburgh and play in Week Two.