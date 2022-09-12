Patrick Mahomes listed as full participant in practice

Posted by Josh Alper on September 12, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out of Sunday’s win with a sore left wrist, but it doesn’t look like it will be an obstacle to getting on the field against the Chargers on Thursday night.

Mahomes is listed as a full practice participant on the Chiefs’ first injury report of the week. Mahomes said X-rays on Sunday were negative and “you have to be able to play through” injuries like this as an NFL quarterback.

The Chiefs listed kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) and cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) as non-participants in practice. Butker was able to return to Sunday’s game after safety Justin Reid kicked a pair of extra points. Reid, who made one and missed one, is listed as a full participant with a hand injury.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, left tackle Orlando Brown (knee), right guard Trey Smith (ankle), and wide receiver Justin Watson (chest) were listed as limited participants.

  1. The more I watch Mahomes, the more he looks like a mobile missile launcher. He can make every throw from any position and from anywhere on the field. Some people are just blessed with natural talent like Stephen Curry and Mahomes. And then some are born like Justin Fields. The only way he belongs on a playing field is if he can proves he’s a relative.

