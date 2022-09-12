Patrick Mahomes: We always believed we were going to put on a show

Getty Images

When the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in March, it touched off a lot of conversation about what the Chiefs offense would look like without his speed on the outside.

Some doubted the Chiefs would remain as effective as they’ve been in past seasons, but that point of view took a serious hit in Sunday’s opener. Patrick Mahomes was 30-of-39 for 360 yards and five touchdowns that were spread among running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and tight end Jody Fortson.

Ten Chiefs caught passes overall and Mahomes said after the game that the Chiefs never had any thought that they were going to take a step backward offensively this season.

“The whole offseason, everybody asked us the questions of what this offense was going to look like,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “We’ve always believed that we were going to put on a show. I thought guys did that. I know a lot of different guys made plays.”

Replacing Hill’s production with one player was never part of the plan in Kansas City and the first week of the regular season was a big vote in favor of the volume approach that they chose instead.