Patrick Mahomes: We always believed we were going to put on a show

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals
When the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in March, it touched off a lot of conversation about what the Chiefs offense would look like without his speed on the outside.

Some doubted the Chiefs would remain as effective as they’ve been in past seasons, but that point of view took a serious hit in Sunday’s opener. Patrick Mahomes was 30-of-39 for 360 yards and five touchdowns that were spread among running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and tight end Jody Fortson.

Ten Chiefs caught passes overall and Mahomes said after the game that the Chiefs never had any thought that they were going to take a step backward offensively this season.

“The whole offseason, everybody asked us the questions of what this offense was going to look like,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “We’ve always believed that we were going to put on a show. I thought guys did that. I know a lot of different guys made plays.”

Replacing Hill’s production with one player was never part of the plan in Kansas City and the first week of the regular season was a big vote in favor of the volume approach that they chose instead.

8 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: We always believed we were going to put on a show

  4. Mahomes was Amazing yesterday. Great Way to start the season. I Believe our CHiefs will continue to play at a high level. Go CHiefs.

  5. Funny how all the experts were predicting the Chiefs and Mahomes were going to take a step back because they don’t have Hill this year. The same ones who said absolutely nothing about Aaron Rogers not having his #1 reciever and still predicted the Packers in the Superbowl. Hows that tasting now experts?

  6. Hill even had a hell of a game yesterday against the pats, so it’s wasn’t a case of anyone being able to say “I told you so.” It’s week one so overreactions are going to be a dime a dozen, but not only does it seem like it’s going to work out for both sides, Chiefs may have actually somehow pulled off addition my subtraction with a deeper WR room. Veach once again achieved the impossible.

  7. “Ten Chiefs caught passes overall..”
    ——————————————

    This is exactly what we Chiefs fans have been trying to tell the naysayers. Yesterday, everyone saw in person how dangerous this offense is.

    Tyreek who???

