Raiders claim Javelin Guidry, place Anthony Averett on IR

With cornerback Anthony Averett reportedly set to miss about a month with a broken thumb, the Raiders have brought in another defensive back.

Las Vegas announced on Monday that the club has claimed Javelin Guidry off waivers.

The Cardinals cut Guidry on Saturday. He had just joined the team on Aug. 31 after the Jets waived him when reducing their roster to 53 players.

Guidry played 41 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps and 29 percent of their special teams snaps in 2021. He recorded 48 total tackles with one tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and three passes defensed.

As a corresponding roster move, the Raiders placed Averett on injured reserve. He suffered the thumb injury during the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Averett will be eligible to return to the active roster in four weeks.

Teams may designate eight players to return from IR this season.