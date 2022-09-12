Randy Gregory, K.J. Hamler are expected to play Monday night

USA Today Sports

A pair of Broncos players listed as questionable for Monday night’s game are expected to be in the lineup against the Seahawks.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that defensive end Randy Gregory and wide receiver K.J. Hamler are on track to play. It will be Gregory’s first game for the Broncos and Hamler’s first game since tearing his ACL last season.

Gregory signed with the Broncos as a free agent this offseason and had shoulder surgery after joining the team. He had 19 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception for the Cowboys last season.

The Broncos also listed tackle Billy Turner (knee) as questionable for Monday night. Linebacker Josey Jewell has been ruled out with a calf injury.