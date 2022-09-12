Report: Dak Prescott is expected to miss 6-7 games

USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott is out of surgery to repair his right thumb facture. He now can begin healing, and then rehabbing, the injury.

Prescott is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, per multiple reports, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Cowboys are shooting for their quarterback’s return for either the Oct. 30 game against the Bears or after their bye, Nov. 13 against the Packers.

If that timeline holds, Prescott will miss either six or seven games.

Until then, Cooper Rush will start for the Cowboys with Will Grier serving as the backup. The Cowboys will sign a third quarterback, probably to the practice squad.

“We’re working through it,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said of signing a third quarterback. “Frankly, I just left Jerry (Jones) and Will (McClay) and Stephen (Jones). They’ve been working on it all morning. They’ve been in meetings. We’re having a number of discussions right now.”

The Cowboys host the Bengals, travel to the Giants, host Washington, play at the Rams, travel to Philadelphia and host the Lions in their next six games before the game against the Bears.