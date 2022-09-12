Report: Dak Prescott will miss 6-8 weeks

Posted by Mike Florio on September 12, 2022, 9:31 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

So much of the preseason analysis regarding NFL teams operates under the assumption that all key players will remain healthy, all season long. We know that injuries are inevitable, and that some of them will change everything. We just have no idea when they’ll happen and to whom they’ll happen and how long they’ll happen to be out.

In Dallas, a season with an ominous vibe has taken a disastrous turn, given that quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a broken bone in his hand/wrist on Sunday night against the Buccaneers. The closest thing to a timeline comes from Todd Archer of ESPN.com, who reports that Prescott will miss 6-8 weeks.

Prescott will meet with the team’s hand specialist on Monday. It’s expected that he will have a pin and a plate inserted, in order to stabilize the thumb joint.

The timeline means that Prescott could be back by Week Seven (vs. Lions) or Week Eight (vs. Bears). Dallas has a bye in Week Nine, before finishing their NFC North tour with trips to Green Bay in Week 10 and Minnesota in Week 11.

The Cowboys will try to hold it together with Cooper Rush at quarterback. What other option do they have? Cam Newton is available, but no one has even whispered his name. Trade options are limited to the likes of Mason Rudolph and maybe Gardner Minshew — but why would the Eagles (who know as well as anyone the value of a great backup quarterback) trade their No. 2, to Dallas of all places?

The Cowboys could scour practice squads, from which players can be signed. They can look for free agents. They can hold tryouts. The problem remains that there aren’t enough good quarterbacks to go around. Hell, there aren’t enough bad quarterbacks around. And the Cowboys will have to find a way to win with quarterbacks who, relative to Prescott, are closer to bad than good.

38 responses to “Report: Dak Prescott will miss 6-8 weeks

  1. The Eagles will have an insurmountable division lead by then. Game over Cowboys. Thanks for playing.

  2. We might actually see the Vikings revenge game vs Cooper Rush we’ve all been eagerly waiting for.

  3. Not exactly sure what the injury is and medicine is a lot better than it was in the 80s but after Danny White had surgery on his hand/wrist, he was never even close to the same. Good luck Dak.

  4. Jerry is not getting any younger. I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes an irrational trade.

  8. Trade Dak, Zeke and Lawrence for anything you can get. Clean house, fire Moore and McCarthy.

    Then hand Sean Payton a blank check and let the rebuild begin.

  15. Tough break for Cowboy fans, no pun intended. Can’t imagine going better than 2-6 with any other quarterback they might roster, and that will be too much for them to overcome especially with the rest of NFC East all winning yesterday.

  18. Cooper Rush isn’t going to cut it for that long. I see no way that the Eagles trade Minshew and is Rudolph really a better option? Jimmy G?

  20. The Cowboys may want to check in on Case Keenum. He reportedly beat out Matt Barkley for the #2 job, but I think Barkley looked better in the preseason. I don’t think Buffalo values him that much that he wouldn’t move off him for a 6th or 7th.

  21. Pack it in, season is over. Barring a trade for Jimmy g, I don’t see any other remotely available quarterback who would move the needle for them.

  23. Is this 6-8 week estimate officially approved by Dr. Jerruh? Just making sure the owner and GM have talked with the head Dr.

  24. smarsh4567 says:
    September 12, 2022 at 9:39 am
    Isn’t Fitzmagic available? 🙂

    He already said he’s retired for good.

  28. Although I have hated the Cowboys since the 1975 NFC Championship game (It was offensive pass interference), I really feel bad for Dak.

  29. Now you’re going to see “playing not to lose” taken to another level by McCarthy. Did you see the Giants game? That’s the opposite of playing not to lose.

  30. Getting rid of Dak would be a colossal mistake. But if I’m JJ, I’d be shopping Elliot while you still can get some value and start laying the groundwork to getting Payton out of retirement if McCarthy doesn’t figure something out. Despite the slow start, their defense did a decent job in the second half so it’s not a stretch to think they can ride that unit to at least a few wins till Dak returns. Remember: this is still the NFC East we’re talking about so they’ll be in it until the last game for sure no matter how ugly it gets.

  36. Yes, Cam Newton is available. So is Trent Dilfer, Elvis Grbac, and Kordell Stewart. But why stop there? Drew Brees, Dan Marino, Steve Young, Brett Favre and Joe Montana are also available. So is Big Ben, Phillip Rivers and Eli Manning.

    How much of a casual do you need to be to think Cam Newton is the answer to anything other than your hat sales?

