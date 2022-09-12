Report: Elijah Mitchell may miss at least a few weeks with knee injury

Getty Images

It sounds like the 49ers are going to be without their starting running back for a while.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mitchell is likely going to miss at least a few weeks with the knee injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to Chicago.

Mitchell is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury.

Mitchell suffered the injury during the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He took six carries for 41 yards before exiting the contest.

Quarterback Trey Lance ended up as San Francisco’s leading rusher with 13 carries for 54 yards. Deebo Samuel had eight carries for 52 yards with a touchdown. Jeff Wilson Jr. took nine carries for 22 yards.

The 49ers also have Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price on their 53-man roster at running back.