Report: Krys Barnes is believed to have suffered high ankle sprain, calf injury

Getty Images

It sounds like the Packers won’t have one of their linebackers for several weeks.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Krys Barnes is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain and a calf injury during Sunday’s season opener against the Vikings.

Barnes was carted off the field in an air cast during the fourth quarter after suffering the leg injury with 8:20 left in the game. Barnes, a reserve linebacker, was on the field for just nine defensive snaps but played 65 percent of the special teams snaps.

Barnes has been with Green Bay since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He started 13 games last season and recorded 81 total tackles, four tackles for loss, four passes defensed, and a sack.

Per Pelissero, the team’s hope is that Barnes could be back in a few weeks.

The Packers have their home opener against the Bears in Week Two.