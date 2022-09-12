Report: Mac Jones dealing with back spasms, could play this week

Getty Images

X-rays on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones‘ back were negative after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and word was that he’d be undergoing further evaluation of the injury on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones is believed to be dealing with back spasms. He adds that there is a chance that Jones plays this week, but there’s no indication of how likely that might be.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer any information about Jones at his Monday press conference and Wednesday’s injury report will likely be the next word from the team about where Jones stands heading into their Week Two game against the Steelers.

Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe are the other quarterbacks on the roster in New England.