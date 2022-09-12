Report: Mac Jones dealing with back spasms, could play this week

Posted by Josh Alper on September 12, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT
New England Patriots Vs. Miami Dolphins At Hard Rock Stadium
X-rays on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones‘ back were negative after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and word was that he’d be undergoing further evaluation of the injury on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones is believed to be dealing with back spasms. He adds that there is a chance that Jones plays this week, but there’s no indication of how likely that might be.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer any information about Jones at his Monday press conference and Wednesday’s injury report will likely be the next word from the team about where Jones stands heading into their Week Two game against the Steelers.

Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe are the other quarterbacks on the roster in New England.

6 responses to “Report: Mac Jones dealing with back spasms, could play this week

  1. Back spasms or not, Mac better show up on Sunday against the Steelers. Half of the Pats fans are already calling for his head.

  2. Well, Hoyer’s a proven backup. 14 year veteran with EIGHT TEAMS! Three times in New England. Could be worse. Good $2 mil investment.

  3. His bad back is the least of his problems. New England has a history of QBs with noodle arms and Mac is just the latest…

  4. Hopefully Mac is healthy enough to play this Sunday. I want to witness the Steelers D expose the noodle arm.

  6. Mac seems like the kind of guy that will play as long as he can throw it. The only way the team will hold him out is if it’s dangerous. I think he’s playing.

    That said, by biggest takeaway as a Patriots fan from the Miami game is that Mac seemed tentative. He needs to step into throws. At the pro-bowl when he had his brief moment in the sun he was actually drilling short and medium range passes, but now he looks like he’s just throwing touch passes only. Not going to work at this level.

