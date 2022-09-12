Report: Najee Harris should be good to go against Patriots

Getty Images

The Steelers were hopeful that running back Najee Harris avoided a serious injury when he left Sunday’s overtime win over the Bengals and it appears that hope has been realized.

Harris hurt his foot, which was cause for concern given the Lisfranc injury that Harris dealt with this summer. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that all tests came back negative on Monday, however, and that the current feeling is that Harris will be ready to go against the Patriots in Week Two.

Harris ran 10 times for 23 yards and caught two passes for three yards and a touchdown before exiting the game.

While the Steelers got positive news on Harris, they’re still waiting for further word on how long linebacker T.J. Watt will be out after tearing his pec on Sunday.