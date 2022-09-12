Report: Phidarian Mathis out for year with torn meniscus

Getty Images

The Commanders got a win on Sunday, but they appear to have lost a rookie defensive lineman for the rest of the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Phidarian Mathis suffered a torn meniscus during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. He will have surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Mathis was a second-round pick out of Alabama earlier this year. He was injured on his third defensive snap of the game. He also played one special teams snap before departing the 28-22 win.

The Commanders will also be without defensive end Chase Young for at least three more games and a report this weekend indicated he will remain on the physically unable to perform list beyond Week Five. Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and James Smith-Williams started on the defensive line on Sunday.