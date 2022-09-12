Report: T.J. Watt to get second, third opinions about surgery on torn pec

Posted by Josh Alper on September 12, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT
We know that Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tore his pectoral muscle during Sunday’s overtime win over the Bengals, but the wait to learn how long he will be out as a result of that injury goes on.

Watt was set for an MRI on Monday and he’ll continue consulting with doctors about next steps on Tuesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Watt is scheduled to meet with doctors to get second and third opinions about the injury.

Per the report, Watt will likely miss the rest of the season if doctors determine he needs surgery. If they find he does not need an operation, he could be back in as little as six weeks.

3 responses to “Report: T.J. Watt to get second, third opinions about surgery on torn pec

  1. No need to rush it back except to break records. Shut it down for the year and heal for the long haul. Nobody is going to be afraid of the Steelers offense this year, that D is going to wear out.

  3. You could see he injured himself by the way he was grabbing the area immediately after the play. It didn’t look good

    I have been into bodybuilding for a while now. Some guys get so big that their muscle mass is actually too boot for their bone structure and their tendons/ligaments to handle. At some point something has to give. I’m this case it sounds like it was his pectoral muscle

