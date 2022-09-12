Report: T.J. Watt to get second, third opinions about surgery on torn pec

Getty Images

We know that Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tore his pectoral muscle during Sunday’s overtime win over the Bengals, but the wait to learn how long he will be out as a result of that injury goes on.

Watt was set for an MRI on Monday and he’ll continue consulting with doctors about next steps on Tuesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Watt is scheduled to meet with doctors to get second and third opinions about the injury.

Per the report, Watt will likely miss the rest of the season if doctors determine he needs surgery. If they find he does not need an operation, he could be back in as little as six weeks.

