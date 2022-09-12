Robert Saleh “taking receipts” on people who continually mock Jets

Getty Images

Those looking for signs of progress from the Jets on Sunday could point to an improved performance from a defense that was ranked 32nd last year, but it’s hard to get too excited about anything else from their 24-9 loss to the Ravens.

The Jets didn’t score a touchdown until the final minute of the game and their offense picked up 195 of their 378 yards from scrimmage once they were already down three scores in the second half. They turned the ball over twice, Greg Zuerlein missed a pair of kicks to spread the troubles to the special teams units as well and reactions from those watching weren’t all that kind to the Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh addressed some of those reactions at his Monday press conference, particularly ones from those who believe that Saleh’s bid to turn the team’s fortunes are already doomed.

“It’s going to happen,” Saleh said, via Andy Vasquez of NJ.com. “And we’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we ain’t going to do anything. I’m taking receipts and I’m gonna be more than happy to share them with all y’all.”

During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show later in the day, Saleh reiterated that he’s taking receipts and that he can’t wait “to shove it down everyone’s throat when it comes around.”

Sunday’s loss dropped Saleh to 4-14 as the Jets coach and ran their record to 63-115 since they last made the playoffs in 2010, so there’s been plenty of waiting for the Jets to do more than talk about things coming around. People will continue to use the Jets as a punchline unless and until that changes, which makes Saleh’s charge an easy one to figure out and a difficult one to achieve.