Robert Saleh not happy with Greg Zuerlein’s missed field goal and extra point

Greg Zuerlein won a training camp competition to be the Jets’ kicker, but he didn’t do anything to help the Jets win on Sunday.

Zuerlein went 1-for-2 on field goals and 0-for-1 on extra points in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, and coach Robert Saleh made clear afterward that he wasn’t happy about it.

“We’re missing kicks, we’re missing extra points. We’re not going to win a football game [like that],” Saleh said, via the New York Post. “It’s impossible to win against a veteran team when you move the ball the way we [did] and you come up empty-handed, time and time again like we did today.”

Questions are already being raised about whether the Jets erred by picking Zuerlein over the incumbent starter, Eddy Pineiro. After the Jets cut Pineiro he signed with the Panthers, and he made all of his kicks for Carolina on Sunday. But Saleh said the Jets chose the better kicker from their competition.

“We opened it up for competition [in the summer] and ‘Z’ beat him fair and square,” Saleh said.

Still, if Zuerlein doesn’t improve in a hurry, the Jets may be bringing in someone else to compete for the job soon.

1 responses to “Robert Saleh not happy with Greg Zuerlein’s missed field goal and extra point

  1. In the high-powered AFC, if you’re relying on kickers against key conference rivals, you’re already out of the race.

    If Zuerlein makes those two kicks, they still lose by 11 points.

    Bad look for the coach to focus on the kicker when their offense was so ineffective.

