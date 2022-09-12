Russell Wilson leaves Seattle with 17-16 loss after a missed 64-yard field goal

Posted by Charean Williams on September 12, 2022, 11:21 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson had 32 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime during his 10 seasons in Seattle. So Seahawks fans were used to seeing the quarterback lead his team to a dramatic victory.

But it was not to be for Wilson on Monday night, in his first game with the Broncos, as he left Seahawks fans chanting “Geno! Geno!” for Wilson’s replacement, Geno Smith.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal on fourth-and-five with 20 seconds remaining to assure the Seahawks a 17-16 victory.

On third-and-14 from their own 45, the Broncos had 1:11 left on the clock when Wilson hit running back Javonte Williams for a 9-yard gain. The Broncos bled the clock until calling timeout with 20 seconds remaining. McManus, who was 1-of-4 on field goals of 60 yards or longer in his career, per NFL.com, saw his kick go wide left.

The Broncos blew scoring chances all night.

They went 0-for-4 in the red zone, getting two field goals and losing two fumbles. They had 10 total snaps inside the 10 without scoring a touchdown. Melvin Gordon lost a fumble; Williams lost a fumble; and Courtland Sutton had a costly false start.

The Seahawks’ crowd made an impact, with the Broncos committing three false starts and two delay of games among their 12 penalties for 106 yards.

Wilson finished 29-of-42 for 340 yards and a touchdown, with Jerry Jeudy catching four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Smith, who went from Wilson’s backup to starter after the Seahawks trade of Wilson, stood toe to toe with Wilson. He was 23-of-28 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, completing passes to eight different receivers.

23 responses to “Russell Wilson leaves Seattle with 17-16 loss after a missed 64-yard field goal

  1. Denver fans can pipe down now. $49 million per year and you take Wilson out to kick a 64 yard fg? Clueless coaching. Wilson’s agent is on the line to Colin Cowherd as we speak calling for a new coach.

  4. Yay!

    I can’t wait to listen to sports talk radio here in Denver this week. The Broncos bet the farm on Russell Wilson and then took the ball out of his hands and tried a 64 yard field goal instead. How long before Wilson wants Hackett fired?

  5. Broncos are so used to having a terrible QB that they chose a 64 yard field goal over Russell Wilson on 4th and 6. I’m pretty sure they paid Russ to go make those kinds of plays. As a fan rooting for the Seahawks tonight, I loved seeing the kicker out there on the field.

  6. How not to coach a football team 101. What a head scratching hire by Denver. Hackett was in over his head and then calls bush league timeouts at the end.

  8. The world is back to normal.

    Hawks #1 in NFCW.

    And Denver should have traded for Geno. Probably could have had him for a first and second.

  10. And half the talking heads had Denver and Vegas winning the AFC West…its just like that Talking Heads song “Same as it ever was”. Chiefs will dominate and Chargers will be a wildcard.

  12. Too early to proclaim Geno the 2nd best starting QB in the NL West?

    He sure as heck looked better than Russell Wilson tonight.

  13. ….and the coaching gap between Andy Reid and the other coaches in the AFC West just grows and grows. Thanks Nate!

  18. Denver moved the ball at will and was in the red zone all game. If they had just kicked ONE of those field goals- game over. Hackett lived up to his name

  19. Awful clock management by Denver. You don’t pay a guy all that cash to take the ball away in key situations. The defense needs to get it together too.

  20. All of you – and you know who you are – who said Hawks should have kept Wilson and fired Carroll…

    blahahaha.

  22. Settles for a 64 yard field goal attempt and then uses his timeouts when Seattle is taking a knee with 20 seconds left. Hackett is a moron.

  23. If it wasn’t obvious Denver was more than just a Russell Wilson away from being competitive, tonight should have made it crystal clear

