Russell Wilson makes initial Seattle entrance in Broncos uniform

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in Seattle, for his first regular-season game as a member of a team other than the Seahawks. At roughly 7:20 p.m. ET, he made his first entrance onto the playing field in his new uniform.

There were audible boos. A lot of them.

It’s always hard to tell with clarity absent being there. But it still sounded loud, through the ESPN broadcast. And it could get a lot louder when it’s time for the visiting players to make their formal pre-game entrance — and when Wilson walks onto the field for the first time to take a snap for not the Seahawks.

However it plays out, it will be a memorable night in Seattle.