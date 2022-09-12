Russell Wilson throws first TD pass as a Bronco, a 67-yarder to Jerry Jeudy

Getty Images

Russell Wilson threw 292 touchdown passes in 10 seasons with the Seahawks. He has his first with the Broncos.

Wilson threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, who got a step on Coby Bryant and then avoided the tackle to get to the end zone. It was Jeudy’s first touchdown reception since Jan. 3, 2021.

Jeudy didn’t score in the 10 games he played last season.

Wilson’s touchdown pass was the first time he targeted a receiver tonight. He is 7-of-10 for 153 yards and a touchdown.

The game is tied 10-10 with 5:34 remaining in the first half.