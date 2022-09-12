Seahawks fans officially welcome Russell Wilson home with a storm of boos

USA TODAY Sports

It may not have registered on a local Richter scale, but it was loud.

After the Seahawks took a first-drive, 7-0 lead over the Broncos (sparking a loud chant of GENO! GENO! GENO! for quarterback Geno Smith), former Seattle starter Russell Wilson trotted onto the field after an ill-advised kick return from the end zone gave Denver the ball at its own 11.

The home crowd booed Wilson loudly. And in apparent unison.

Wilson sailed a throw in the left flat off the hands of tight end Andrew Beck. But then Wilson found Beck for a 25-yard gain, sparking a drive that culminated in field goal for Denver.

Wilson completed three of five passes for 58 yards on his first drive as not as Seahawk.