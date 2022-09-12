Seahawks place Alton Robinson on IR, elevate Carson Tinker, Tanner Muse

Getty Images

The Seahawks elevated long snapper Carson Tinker from the practice squad for tonight’s game, the team announced. He will take over for regular long snapper Tyler Ott, who was ruled out for Monday Night Football with a shoulder injury.

Tinker, who signed with Seattle’s practice squad earlier this week, entered the league in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in all 16 games for each of his first four seasons with Jacksonville before missing the 2017 season with a knee injury.

The Seahawks also promoted linebacker Tanner Muse from the practice squad. Muse will provide extra inside linebacker depth, and he is expected to contribute on special teams. In the six games he played for the Seahawks last season, Muse was on the field for 65 percent of Seattle’s special teams snaps.

Seattle placed outside linebacker Alton Robinson on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four games. Robinson injured his knee in Seattle’s preseason finale, and the team already ruled him out for tonight’s game.

Robinson could require surgery.