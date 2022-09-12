Seahawks take a 7-0 lead on Geno Smith touchdown pass

Getty Images

Russell Wilson has heard boos all night in Seattle, and he has yet to take the field for his first play as a Bronco. Seahawks fans, meanwhile, are chanting Geno Smith‘s first name.

Smith, Wilson’s understudy until this season, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly with 11:26 remaining in the first quarter. It has the Seahawks off to a 7-0 start.

The Seahawks took the opening kickoff and went 70 yards in six plays.

Smith was 4-for-4 for 71 yards.

He stepped up in the pocket on the touchdown pass, avoiding the rush and then finding Dissly wide open. Chants of “Geno! Geno! Geno!” quickly began.