Seahawks take a 7-0 lead on Geno Smith touchdown pass

Posted by Charean Williams on September 12, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Russell Wilson has heard boos all night in Seattle, and he has yet to take the field for his first play as a Bronco. Seahawks fans, meanwhile, are chanting Geno Smith‘s first name.

Smith, Wilson’s understudy until this season, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly with 11:26 remaining in the first quarter. It has the Seahawks off to a 7-0 start.

The Seahawks took the opening kickoff and went 70 yards in six plays.

Smith was 4-for-4 for 71 yards.

He stepped up in the pocket on the touchdown pass, avoiding the rush and then finding Dissly wide open. Chants of “Geno! Geno! Geno!” quickly began.

2 responses to “Seahawks take a 7-0 lead on Geno Smith touchdown pass

  1. I don’t have a dog in the fight but I think it would be hilarious if Geno won the division and took the Seahawks to the playoffs.

