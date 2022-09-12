Steelers optimistic T.J. Watt will return this season, without needing surgery

Getty Images

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt has received good news in the initial assessments of his torn pectoral.

Watt is likely not going to need surgery and the Steelers are optimistic he can return this season, perhaps in as little as six weeks, according to NFL Network.

That’s great news, as pectoral tears are often season-ending injuries. But Watt’s brother, J.J. Watt, once missed just eight games after tearing his pec during the season, and it appears that T.J. will have a similar timeline.

Watt is the NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year, and any game he misses is a tough break for the Steelers. But he won’t miss as many games as some feared when he exited Sunday’s season opener.