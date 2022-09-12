Titans sign Trenton Cannon, Joe Jones to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Titans have made a couple of moves to solidify their roster.

Tennessee announced the club has signed running back/returner Trenton Cannon and linebacker Joe Jones to the active roster.

Cannon and Jones were elevated from the practice squad for Week One. Cannon returned a pair of kicks on Sunday, averaging 16.5 yards. He also had a pair of special teams tackles.

Jones was on the field for 82 percent of special teams snaps and made one tackle. He was a heavy special teams contributor in nine of Tennessee’s games last season, too.

With spots available, Tennessee signed linebacker Jack Gibbens to the club’s practice squad.