Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin’s injury not as serious as we thought

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the lineup on Sunday night after tearing his ACL late last season, but he was back with the medical staff before the end of the first half in Dallas.

Godwin injured his hamstring and did not return in the second half of the 19-3 win. A report on Monday indicated that Godwin will miss multiple weeks as a result of the injury.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles didn’t lay out a timeline for his return during a press conference, but he did say that Godwin’s injury appears to be less significant than the team initially feared.

“I don’t think [Godwin’s injury] is as serious as we thought it was,” Bowles said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “But it all depends on how his treatment goes and how he heals. Hopefully we’ll have him back sooner than later.”

Godwin had three catches for 35 yards before exiting the game. The Bucs visit the Saints in Week Two and host the Packers in Week Three.