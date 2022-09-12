Tom Brady was feeling sore on Monday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won easily on Sunday night. But there was nothing easy about it for quarterback Tom Brady, who played his first regular-season game at the halfway point to 90.

He got banged around a little bit. And he was feeling it on Monday.

“There’s no margin for error when you’re 45,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, you take hits and you feel every hit. When you’re younger, your body’s a lot different. And when you’re 45, your body changes a lot. So what am I dealing with today? I woke up today going, ‘Holy shit, there was a few hits.’”

Brady felt it. And he saw it.

“And you look at your arm and you got bruises, you got cuts,” Brady said. “And you go, ‘OK, how much longer do I want to make this commitment?’ And I obviously made the commitment for this year and everything’s going to be like always — continue to evaluate all these different aspects of playing.”

A coach told me several years ago that Brady’s arm won’t diminish, for years. The issue will be avoiding taking big hits as he ages. Eventually, the hits will become injuries that linger. Eventually, the man who said to himself today, “Holy shit, there was a few hits” will be saying, “I’m getting too old for this shit.”

The simple truth is that he is too old for this shit. And it’s amazing that he keeps going. We assume it will end in neat and tidy fashion, with Brady walking off into the sunset. It could conclude in dirtier and uglier fashion than that.

We’ll see. In six days, he’ll try to solve a New Orleans defense that has stymied him in four of four regular-season games since he joined the Buccaneers.