Trey Lance: I made too many mistakes

The 49ers didn’t have the opener they wanted to the 2022 season.

After taking a 10-0 lead in the rain in Chicago, the 49ers gave up 19 straight points to the Bears and returned to California with an 0-1 record. Among the reasons why they weren’t able to win a game they entered as touchdown favorites was the erratic play of quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and a key fourth quarter interception that set up the final Bears touchdown of the game. Lance added 54 rushing yards on 13 carries, but focused on throws he missed to players like Tyler Kroft, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings when he evaluated his performance.

“I made too many mistakes,” Lance said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “The defense kept us in the game. Had a big miss to Tyler Kroft in the end zone. Tried to throw a perfect ball, should have just put it right on him and he was wide open. Turned the ball over, took a sack that knocked us out of field goal range that I shouldn’t have. Missed Deebo on a third down. Missed another third down to Jauan. Just too many mistakes. A lot of stuff to clean up for sure for me.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Lance “did some good things coming out” before “everything kind of fell apart” for the 49ers in the final minutes of the game. They’ll try for a more complete performance against the Seahawks in Week Two.