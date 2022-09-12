Von Miller: Blocks like Leonard Fournette’s on Micah Parsons should be illegal

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the kind of block Fournette threw — leaping into Parsons when Parsons was already engaged with Buccaneers tackle Josh Wells — is dangerous to defensive players and should be banned.

“This block must be taken out the game!” Miller wrote. “This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!”

Defensive players often complain that the NFL is always inventing new player safety rules to protect the offense, but doing nothing to protect the defense. Miller and other defensive players may want to lobby the league to restrict how they can be hit when they’re already engaged with another blocker. It’s a rule change that could be coming.