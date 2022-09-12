Zach Wilson to throw against air this week as he works his way back

Getty Images

Zach Wilson is closer to a return to the lineup.

The Jets quarterback will begin throwing this week.

“The plan is to get him on the practice field in a routes on air capacity,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said, via video from the team. “No practice with the team, but he will practice with the receivers in just individual and all that stuff.”

Saleh said Monday he expects Joe Flacco to start on Sunday in Cleveland as Wilson is set to miss his second consecutive game.

Wilson tore his meniscus and was diagnosed with a bone bruise during the preseason game against the Eagles. He underwent surgery to trim the meniscus on Aug. 16, and his timetable for a return was 2-4 weeks.

The Jets did not place Wilson on injured reserve, so he could resume practicing with the team as soon as possible.