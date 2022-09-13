49ers place Elijah Mitchell on IR, visit with free agent backs

Getty Images

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is set to miss a couple of months with a sprained MCL and the 49ers are looking at options to help carry the load in their backfield during his absence.

Mitchell was officially placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and Field Yates of ESPN reports that seven free agent running backs were at the team’s facility as they considered additions to the roster. Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Nate McCrary, Abram Smith, La’Mical Perine, and Godwin Igwebuike all worked out for the team while Marlon Mack was in for a visit.

Coleman is a familiar face to the 49ers as he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the team. He signed with the Jets in 2021 and was one of their final cuts this summer.

Perine was also with the Jets in 2021 while Freeman and McCrary were with the Ravens. Mack played for the Colts before spending this offseason with the Texans and Igweguike was with the Lions until cutdown day in August. Smith was undrafted this year and was cut by the Saints last month.

The 49ers also signed safety Tashaun Gipson to their active roster from the practice squad.