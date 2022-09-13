Bills have not punted in three of their last four games, unprecedented in NFL history

Getty Images

The Bills’ offense is doing things that have never been seen before in the NFL.

The Bills didn’t punt in their win over the Rams in the season opener on Thursday, meaning they have now not punted in three of their last four regular-season games. Going back to 1939, which is as far back as accurate punting records exist, no team has ever gone without punting in three out of four games. (It almost certainly never happened before 1939, either, as punts were much more common in the early days of football.)

Buffalo also never punted in its playoff win over New England, and the streak becomes no punts in four of the Bills’ last six games if the playoffs are included.

Since last December, there are only six NFL games in which a team didn’t punt, and the Bills have four of those six games.

Buffalo’s offense ended last season playing at a level few NFL teams have ever reached, and to start this season the Bills picked up right where they left off.