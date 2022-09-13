Brandon Staley on Keenan Allen: It’s not looking great for Thursday

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 13, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley confirmed the expected for reporters on Tuesday when it comes to Keenan Allen.

After the receiver suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s win over the Raiders, Allen said there was a “small” possibility he could play in Thursday’s game against the Chiefs. Multiple reports have indicated that Allen is unlikely to play in Kansas City, which Staley acknowledged in his Tuesday press conference.

Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Staley said, “It’s not looking great” when it comes to Allen’s potential availability for Week Two. And even though Staley didn’t rule him out, he added, via Hayley Elwood of the team’s website, that Allen’s hamstring “is gonna take some time” to heal.

Allen caught four passes for 66 yards in Los Angeles’ season opener.

The Chargers also have Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter, Joshua Palmer, and Jalen Guyton on their 53-man roster, plus Joe Reed, Michael Bandy, and Jason Moore on their practice squad.

1 responses to “Brandon Staley on Keenan Allen: It’s not looking great for Thursday

  1. The Chargers are very deep in receiving weapons. When KA went down against the Raiders, it didn’t phase Herbert at all. He spread the ball around to a bunch of different guys. His three TD passes were to three guys new to the Chargers, including one rookie. Herbert is one of those QBs who raises the play of those on the field with him. I don’t think KA’s absence will hold Herbert back in KC at all and I think the Chargers win this game.

