Brian Daboll wants Giants “turning the page as quick as we can” to facing Panthers

Getty Images

The Giants won their season opener for the first time since the 2016 season, but head coach Brian Daboll doesn’t want his team dwelling on the excitement of the 21-20 victory over the Titans.

Daboll got a lot of adulation for his decision to go for two and take the lead late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. There would have been a lot less less cheering if Randy Bullock had made a 47-yard field goal to beat the Giants at the final whistle and that would have left Daboll and the Giants wanting to move on to Week Two as soon as possible.

On Monday, Daboll said “turning the page as quick as we can” to facing the Panthers is still what he wants the team to do.

“I’m happy we won but it’s one game,” Daboll said at his press conference. “If it was the other way around, it’s one game. We got to get ready to go on to the next week. It’s the first week of the regular season so we got a long way to go. You can watch the tape, there’s a lot of corrections that need to be made in this early part of the season and we got to be on top of it. That’s the mindset that we need to make.”

After hosting the Panthers, the Giants will remain at home to face a Cowboys team that’s likely to be without Dak Prescott and the Bears. That should lead to thoughts of a winning streak around the Giants and pulling it off will make it a lot easier to talk about how Daboll is righting the ship in his first year as the head coach.