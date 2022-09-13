Browns sign Thomas Graham Jr., waive Herb Miller

Getty Images

The Browns are making a change to their cornerback group before Week Two of the regular season.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. off of the Bears’ practice squad. Graham was one of the final Bears cuts this summer and returned to the team after clearing waivers.

Graham was a sixth-round pick last year and appeared in four games as a rookie. He was credited with 13 tackles and four passes defensed in those appearances.

The Browns waived cornerback Herb Miller to make room for Graham. He played 22 special teams snaps in their Week One win over the Panthers and recovered a muffed punt by Browns returner Demetric Felton.

In addition to those moves, the Browns also announced that veteran wide receiver Chester Rogers has signed to the practice squad.