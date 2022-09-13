Chiefs are expected to sign Matt Ammendola to practice squad

Getty Images

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was able to return to Sunday’s win over the Cardinals after hurting his ankle, but the team is making sure they have some insurance in the event he can’t go on Thursday night against the Chargers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are set to sign Matt Ammendola to their practice squad on Tuesday. Ammendola worked out for the team on Monday along with Cameron Dicker, Elliott Fry, Chase McLaughlin, Cody Parkey, and Tristan Vizcaino.

Ammendola kicked in 11 games for the Jets last season. He went 13-of-19 on field goals and 14-of-15 on extra points.

Butker was listed as a non-participant in practice on Monday, although that was an estimation as the team did not hold an official session. Safety Justin Reid tried a pair of extra points and handled kickoffs after Butker was injured in Week One.