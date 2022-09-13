Chiefs place Trent McDuffie on injured reserve

Getty Images

Rookie Trent McDuffie started and looked every bit the part of a first-round draft selection and a future star. But on his 32nd snap in the season opener, McDuffie injured his hamstring.

He not only won’t play against the Chargers on Thursday night but also at least the three games after that.

The Chiefs placed McDuffie on injured reserve Tuesday.

Coach Andy Reid blamed the turf at State Farm Stadium for contributing to injuries to McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker on Sunday.

The Chiefs also announced they signed linebacker Elijah Lee and linebacker Jack Cochrane to the 53-player roster. Kansas City had an open spot even before placing McDuffie on injured reserve.

Kansas City re-signed receiver Corey Coleman and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle to the practice squad after cutting them out of the preseason. The team also signed former Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad with Butker nursing a left ankle sprain.

The Chiefs cut safety James Wiggins from the practice squad.