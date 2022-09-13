Colts bring in Josh Lambo, Matthew Wright for workout

Getty Images

The Colts are going to their House of Horrors this weekend to face the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

They might take a former Jacksonville kicker with them.

According to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, the Colts brought in Josh Limbo and Matthew Wright for a tryout on Tuesday. While Erickson noted that it’s unclear if Indianapolis brought in more kickers, he also added that Wright will not sign with the team.

After Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal that would have defeated the Texans in overtime, it appeared head coach Frank Reich was considering making a change. In his Monday press conference, Reich said he and General Manager Chris Ballard would have their usual 5:45 p.m. meeting to discuss personnel.

“To Rod’s credit, as we’ve brought the heat and brought competition, every time we’ve done that, he’s kind of won those battles,” Reich said. “That’s to his credit. That’s what we have to continue to evaluate. Chris and I will sit down and have a long discussion about that tonight and see where we’re at.”

Blankenship also sent two of his kickoffs out of bounds in Sunday’s tie with Houston, which could be another factor in the Colts deciding to move on.

Blankenship missed much of the 2021 season due to injury, but hit 11-of-14 field goals and 7-of-8 extra points in five games. As a rookie in 2020, he was 32-of-37 on field goals and 43-of-45 on extra points.

Lambo was with Jacksonville for years until he was cut last season under former head coach Urban Meyer — who Lambo accused of kicking him. Lambo has hit 87.1 percent of his career field goals.

Wright hit 21-of-24 field goals for the Jaguars last year.

The Colts have now won in Jacksonville since 2014.