Colts sign Tony Brown to 53-man roster

The Colts officially waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday afternoon and they moved quickly to fill his spot on the 53-man roster.

They did not fill it with another kicker, however. The team has signed cornerback Tony Brown off of their practice squad.

Brown played 23 snaps for the Colts in their 20-20 tie with the Texans as a practice squad elevation. Before that game, Brown last saw regular season time with the Bengals in 2020. He appeared in 13 games that season and 20 games for the Packers in his first two professional seasons.

Brown has 58 tackles and two forced fumbles over the course of his career.

The Colts also confirmed that they have signed kickers Caleb McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad. One will likely be promoted ahead of Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.