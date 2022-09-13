Colts to sign Chase McLaughlin, Lucas Havrisik to practice squad

Getty Images

After electing to waive kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, the Colts are keeping two kickers around for the practice week.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Indianapolis is signing Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to its practice squad. One will be elevated from the practice squad to kick in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

The Colts have familiarity with both McLaughlin and Havrisik. McLaughlin was with the Colts in 2019 and Havrisik participated in the team’s rookie minicamp after going undrafted out of Arizona this year.

McLaughlin was Cleveland’s kicker last year but made only 15-of-21 field goals. While he was 4-of-4 on attempts of at least 50 yards, he missed six of his 10 attempts from 40-49 yards.

The Browns waived him in May after selecting Cade York — who hit a game-winning, 58-yard field goal in Week One — in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

McLaughlin has also kicked in regular season games for the Chargers, 49ers, Jaguars, and Jets. In 2019, he made 5-of-6 field goals for Indianapolis and 11-of-11 extra points.

By signing both to the practice squad, the Colts can continue evaluating both kickers throughout the week.