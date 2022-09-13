Colts will waive Rodrigo Blankenship

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich called Rodrigo Blankenship “our kicker,” but that’s not the case any longer.

Reich added that “everybody gets evaluated” and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts’ evaluation of Blankenship has ended with a decision to waive the kicker. Blankenship missed a field goal in overtime of the Colts’ 20-20 tie with the Texans and also sent two kickoffs out of bounds during the game.

Blankenship signed with the Colts in 2020 was 45-of-54 on field goals and 52-of-55 on extra points in 22 total games with the team.

The Colts had a group of kickers that included Josh Lambo and Matthew Wright in for tryouts on Tuesday. Pelissero reports the team is expected to sign one or two of them to the practice squad.