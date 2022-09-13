Eagles place Derek Barnett on injured reserve, sign Janarius Robinson

Getty Images

The Eagles won’t have defensive end Derek Barnett for the rest of 2022 after he tore his ACL on Sunday.

The team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

Barnett was injured in the third quarter, playing 12 defensive snaps and two on special teams without recording any tackles before he went down. He hit free agency in March but returned to the Eagles on a two-year deal.

Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Tarron Jackson are the other defensive ends on the Eagles depth chart, and the team added defensive end Janarius Robinson to the room Tuesday. The Eagles signed Robinson off the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota made Robinson a fourth-round pick in 2021, but he has never played a regular-season game.

The Vikings cut him out of the 2022 preseason but re-signed him to the practice squad the next day.

The Eagles and Vikings play on Monday night.