Falcons sign Anthony Firkser to active roster

Tight end Anthony Firkser played in the Falcons opener as a practice squad elevation and they’ve decided to keep him on the active roster on a permanent basis.

The team announced that they have signed Firkser off the practice squad on Tuesday. He played three snaps and caught one pass in the 27-26 loss to the Saints.

Firkser signed with the Falcons as a free agent this offseason in a move that reunited him with Arthur Smith. Smith was the Titans offensive coordinator before becoming the Falcons head coach last year and Firkser spent the last four seasons with Tennessee.

Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, and Feleipe Franks are the other tight ends on the roster in Atlanta. Franks did not play in the opener.