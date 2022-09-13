J.C. Jackson returns to limited practice

Posted by Charean Williams on September 13, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT
The Chargers didn’t practice again Tuesday, but they made one change to their practice report nonetheless.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, who didn’t play Sunday, was listed as limited with his ankle injury Tuesday. He was estimated a non-participant Monday.

“He’s improving,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “We put him through a workout today. We’ll see how he feels. Then, tomorrow, at the jog-through, we’ll be able to learn a little bit more. I think he’s headed in the right direction, but I think there is still a lot to be decided before game time on Thursday night.”

Receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) remained out of practice.

“Keenan is going to be a guy that is going to take some time, I think, with his hamstring,” Staley said. “I don’t think it’s looking great for this week, but you never know. I wouldn’t put anything past Keenan, so we’re not ruling him out, but a different situation than J.C.”

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (back) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) were listed as full participants a second consecutive day.

  1. Oh man I wish BB bet the farm on him. Kidding kidding. But losing him for that amount is totally justifiable and I don’t understand why any Pats fans feel differently. That said, good luck with the healing process and TYFYS

