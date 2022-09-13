Jamal Adams needs to get some work done on injured knee

USA Today Sports

The initial read on Seahawks safety Jamal Adams‘ injury on Monday night was a negative one and things aren’t looking any better on Monday.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday night that Adams hurt his knee and that it wasn’t a “typical” injury because his quadricep tendon was also damaged. Carroll called it a serious injury and reiterated that on KIRO Tuesday while also indicating that Adams is headed for surgery in the near future.

“Yeah he’s hurt. He hurt his knee. He’s going to have to get some work on that. I don’t know the extent of that yet but I know it’s serious,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Carroll didn’t say anything about Adams’ recovery timeline, but everything he’s said the last two days gives plenty of reason to think that the safety’s season is over.